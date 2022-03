LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Major Matt Shaw, of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded the Keeper of the Flame Award.

The award is named after Joseph Pellicci who was an advocate for Special Olympics.

The Keeper of the Flame is awarded to a person who stands for inclusion and awareness of Special Olympics.

If you want to see your photo as our picture of the day just email it to news@cn2.com.