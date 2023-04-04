York man dies in collision on Hwy 49 in York County

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after the vehicle they were driving ran off the road last night, April 4 around 9 pm.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver, 32, of York County was traveling North on Hwy 49 near Saddle Drive when the vehicle, a 1988 Chevy Pickup, traveled off the roadway and overcorrected striking an embankment and overturning.

The driver succumbed to injuries and passed away on scene. The name of the driver has not been released by The York County Coroner’s Office.

This accident is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

