CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to John Walk who was named the Amateur Radio Operator of the Year by the South Carolina Emergency Management Association.

Walk is a licensed HAM operator and comes to Chester County Emergency Management weekly to give of his free time to make sure the systems are up and running and are ready to communicate with the state and other agencies.

