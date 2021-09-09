CN2 Newscast 9-9-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Lancaster County School District say they now have enough bus drivers to ensure students are picked up at a decent time. Plus, housing leaders say the pandemic has taught them a lot when it comes to affordable housing opportunities. Plus, we’re speaking with a retired Firefighter about how 9-11 changed his life.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Developers Have Their Sights Set on a New Community Concept in...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Developers say this York County site is a hole-in-one and the perfect spot for a new development. Indigo...
paid advertisement