CN2 Newscast 9-9-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Lancaster County School District say they now have enough bus drivers to ensure students are picked up at a decent time. Plus, housing leaders say the pandemic has taught them a lot when it comes to affordable housing opportunities. Plus, we’re speaking with a retired Firefighter about how 9-11 changed his life.

