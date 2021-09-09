New Bus Drivers Hit the Roads in Lancaster Co. School District

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a rough start to the school year when it comes to transportation and a bus driver shortage, district leaders with the Lancaster County School District say they now have enough bus drivers to ensure students are picked up at a decent time.

Director of Safety and Transportation with the district, Bryan Vaughn says they’ve hired 10 new bus drivers.

Vaughn says at beginning of the school year students at Indian Land High School were at times waiting until 6:45 PM in the evening to be picked up but thanks to the new drivers they’ve been able to cut that down by about 2 hours.

“We are putting two additional buses on the road this afternoon or tomorrow morning, so that’s going to make those times even better. From a time stand point, the average ride time across the county is under an hour”, says Vaughn.

Vaughn adds being able to add incentives helped bring experienced drivers their way and he hopes this is the beginning of a smooth ride ahead.

Tiffany Rice moved from Missouri and has been driving a school bus for 20 years. She says the district makes her feel at home.

“Most parents are gone to work early in the morning. I’m probably the first person they see and the last person they see. Sometimes they may be upset about something and I’m able to talk to them and calm then down and they go on to school and have a good day. When they get out of school they are happy to see me saying, How are you Mrs. Tiffany”, says Rice.

Vaughn says they are still hiring bus driver. You can reach out to him at the district at (803) 285-6009.