2nd Teacher Covid Death in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 2nd teacher has died from Covid complications in Lancaster County and they both taught at South Middle School. The district says the 2 staff members were not in the same classroom but we’ve asked if they taught in the same grade and if their classes were quarantined after their positive status. We are still waiting on those answers but here’s what the district has released:

“Statement from Lancaster County School District concerning staff member passing

We are saddened to learn of the passing of a second South Middle School staff member. Special education teacher Eleanor Mends passed away from COVID complications. Ms. Mends had many years of experience teaching and three years with Lancaster County School District.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Mends during this difficult time.

Counselors are available to students and staff at the school.

The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe.”