CN2 Hometown Hero – Dr. Sanjay Iyer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With this being National Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Memory & Movement Charlotte continues to focus not just on the patient, but the patient’s family and caregivers through education, support, and placing resources around them.

On this Tuesday, April 5, 2022 we honor Dr. Sanjay Iyer, Medical Director at Memory & Movement Charlotte, who has a close tie to our News Anchor, Laurabree Monday. She learns more about the center and honors him as our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

Janet LeClair, the Executive Director describes Dr. Iyer “as an incredibly brilliant physician, but also a kind and generous human being. He is amazing. Amazing with our families, with our staff, with our patients. He is just an incredible human being.”

Click above for full story and click here to learn more about Memory & Movement Charlotte

Hometown Hero is sponsored by Elrod Pope Law Firm