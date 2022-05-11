CN2 Business Spotlight – Tega Cay Marina & Boat Rentals

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Boating on Lake Wylie is one of the coolest ways to enjoy Summer in the Carolina Sun.

In tonight’s Business Spotlight we learn from the experts at the Tega Cay Marina when it comes to fun on the water.

There is hope for those of us who do not want the expense or stress of owning a boat, but still want to enjoy the water experience.

Tega Cay Marina & Boat Rentals takes the pressure off of owning a boat without the long-term financial responsibility. It’s ideal for boaters who only want to go out a couple of times a year.

The Marina has 5 pontoons in their fleet and some can hold up to 12 passengers and offer full, half day and evening rentals, as well as overnight options.

Summer Horne, Marina Manager, said, “It’s super easy to take the family out for a couple of hours for your birthday or for just a normal day on the water to enjoy Lake Wylie. You can also grab your beer and your snacks, we even have ice cream and hot dogs. You can get all that here and you’ll be ready for the day. Take your family out and have a good day”

Tega Cay Marina is located at the southern end of Lake Wylie in a protected cove with a Fuel Dock to fill up. Their Ship’s Store is open every day and carries boating supplies as, well as goodies for your ride.

The boats are only allowed in SC and renters must be 25 years of age. Pets are not allowed.

For reservations please visit their website at tegacaymarina.com

