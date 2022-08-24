CN2 Business Spotlight – Folds of Honor & Crumbl Cookies

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Business Spotlight highlights two companies making impacts in the community.

During the month of August the Carolina Ale House is teaming up with others to raise funds to support Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of US service members who have fallen or have become disabled in the line of duty, raised close to $23,000 during its inaugural year.

The Warren Norman Company says Crumbl Cookies is coming to Rock Hill!

The dessert restaurant features over-the top cookie flavors.

The bakery, which is expected to open in early 2023, will be located at the High Point Crossing development off Dave Lyle Boulevard.

