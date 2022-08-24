CN2 Newscast – School Districts Releasing Enrollment Numbers, Teacher Shortage and Soccer Taking Center Stage

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the school season in full swing we are in the classroom when students arrive ready to learn, yet there still aren’t enough staff members ready to teach them.

Tri-County School Districts are releasing student enrollment numbers. Keep in mind these are estimates and our districts say the numbers are a moving target and could go up and down – especially during the first semester.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, College soccer is taking center stage.

CN2 is catching up with the teams from Winthrop University as they prepare for their matches.