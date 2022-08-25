Taco Takeover Competition Getting Things Spicy in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Things are about to get a little spicy in downtown Clover as they are looking forward to hosting its inaugural Taco Takeover Competition in September.

Organizers are saying they are excited about the event and though planning is going smoothly they are still looking for competitors.

Clover Chamber President Ann Skar said, “It’s Taco Takeover. And basically what we are doing is we are trying to find the best of the best in York County. So we are looking for vendors that have tacos that want to come and participate and you could win five hundred dollars. So those of you with Taco Trucks or just want to be a taco vendor come and see us. We would love to have you on September 17”

Skar says this new event will bring Mexican-inspired beer and foods to the downtown.

So, if you think you can make the best Tacos then you can submit your application to the Clover Chamber on their website Cloverchamber.com.

The winner of the competition will receive a $500 cash reward and the coveted award of best Best Taco in York County.

Taco Takeover

Saturday, September 17 from 4 pm until 7 pm

S. Main Street (Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot)

Clover, SC

Clover Chamber (803) 222-3312