Carolina Connection – Inside Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Talks about building a hospital in Fort Mill began as early as 1999.

It was in 2005 when then Carolinas HealthCare System, Presbyterian Hospital and Piedmont Medical Center applied for what’s called a certificate of need from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, basically requesting permission to build a hospital.

It was tied up in the courts for more than a decade and here we are today.

In the video above, CN2’s Lucas McFadden speaks with Piedmont’s CEO about the legal battles to finally build in Fort Mill.

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited.