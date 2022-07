CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County woman pleading guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Danny Thomas.

Gloria Waters, 64, was sentenced Thursday for the January 24, 2019 shooting.

Waters pleaded guilty after a presentation by the State and multiple impact statements by family members of the victim.

The State and Defense negotiated a plea in this case and the judge sentenced Waters to 20 years.