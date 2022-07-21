Drug Bust In Lancaster – Multiple Arrest Are Made

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County authorities have made a series of drug related arrests.

Investigators doing a narcotics search at a home off of Michaw Street in Lancaster found suspected meth and Fentanyl.

Law enforcement has charged Michael Hall and Hailey Hunt with Trafficking Met and Possession to Distribute Fentanyl.

James King, III is facing possession with intent to distribute meth and marijuana – warrants are out for his arrest.

In an unrelated investigation – Lancaster County agents arrested four people on 50 various drug and gun charges.

The arrests taking place off of Pardue Street in Lancaster and detectives are charging four men on various drug charges.

Those arrested were Laverne Craig, Donquindrick Cunningham, Nykeithous Cunningham and Shyhiem Williams.

The men face charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Fentanyal, as well as, Trafficking Meth and possession of a stolen pistol.

Authorities say they found drugs, $1,800 dollars in cash as well as guns.