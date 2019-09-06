West Nile Case Confirmed in Rock Hill – Spraying Saturday – Details Below

York County Releasing these details around 5 PM Friday evening – the city says 2017 was the last time there was a West Nile Case within city limits:

“West Nile case and Mosquito Control Efforts Near Hampton Street/E. Moore Street/Whitner Street

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recently alerted York County Emergency Management about a confirmed case of West Nile virus in a Rock Hill citizen. Due to the confirmed human case, DHEC recommends increased education and control measures. To help prevent mosquito exposure, eliminate areas of standing water, use insect repellant, keep skin covered, and keep windows and doors closed. To control the current mosquito population in the area, DHEC also recommends spraying for mosquitoes within a 1-mile radius of Hampton, E. Moore and Whitner Streets.

From the roadway, the contractor will use a truck mounted sprayer in the 1-mile radius surrounding these streets starting about 2 AM Saturday morning, September 7, and could take approximately 4-5 hours to complete. The contractor will use a product called Envion RTU. While the material is not harmful to people, pets, other insects, and gardens, it’s not recommended to be directly in the path of the spray. Beekeepers within the 1-mile radius are advised to cover hives tonight.

According to DHEC website, most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. The risk of serious illness is low. More information about the virus, including symptoms, treatment and prevention, is available at https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/infectious-diseases-diseases-spread-2.

The process of spraying for mosquitoes is common in other parts of South Carolina, especially near the coast. The best way to prevent the spread of West Nile is to eliminate standing water and reduce mosquito breeding grounds. To learn more about protecting yourself from mosquitos, please visit the SCDHEC website at www.scdhec.gov. For any questions or concerns regarding the mosquito control spraying effort, please call 803-325-2500.”