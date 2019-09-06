Chester Police Chief Talks About Gun Violence in His City

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The city of Chester’s police chief, Eric Williams, held a press conference on Thursday to address gun violence.

Police say this week they’ve had two shootings and one person dead as a result. On Tuesday, police responded to a shots fired call around York Street and Brawley Street. Andrew Johnson, 36, was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died.

On Wednesday, the city had another shooting on Jeter Street. Police say one person had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Williams says he does have a person of interest in at least one of the cases, but wouldn’t say if he believes they’re related.

“The oppostion does not sit still,” says Williams, but he assures the public that neither does law enforcement. Williams say there is a lot going on behind the scenes that the public isn’t aware of for safety reasons.

“The community has the full support of the mayor, the city administrator, and the whole council is behind this effort,” says Williams, “So everything we put behind this effort is going to be everything that we have. So we just need the community to be a part of it.”

Williams says he needs people to report suspicious behavior and crimes they know about. He shared the same message in a series of town hall meetings earlier this year. Williams says things quieted down for two months, but have since picked up again.