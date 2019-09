ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The family of Quan Rambert, 17, is remembering the young man’s life in a vigil.

Rambert was killed along with one other student from South Pointe High School on Sunday in Lancaster County. Two other students, also from South Pointe High School, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. On Thursday evening, Rambert’s family and friends filled Fountain Park to remember his life.

Rambert’s funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, September 7th, 2019 in Rock Hill.