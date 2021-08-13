St. Jude Out of this World Challenge = Indian Land Elementary Win!

LANCASTER COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land Elementary won the St. Jude’s Epic Challenge and that win literally is out of this world!

The challenge was to come up with an idea that would help patients at St. Jude Hospital. Indian Land Elementary had a 2nd grade class that came up with the idea to create a customizable blanket for students that are away from their classes because they’re in the hospital. The school won both the class and individual award and they are getting a special prize. Click for the details!