Dr. Delivers Baby, Also Delivered Mom & Dad Years Ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Every day Piedmont Medical Center sees new life when babies are brought into the world.

One family in Rock Hill has experienced generational baby births with a local board certified OB GYN right here in town.

Not only did Dr. James Hubbard with Carolina OB GYN deliver this family’s sweet baby girl just weeks ago, he also has a very unique tie to the parents. He delivered them as wel when they were born.

In the video above CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more on how this doctor’s career of helping others has come full circle.