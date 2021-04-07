S.C. Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say two people have died after a collision.

Troopers say the wreck happened around 10:20 AM Wednesday morning on Catawba River Road, near Fish Camp Road which is about 4 and a half miles north of Great Falls.

Troopers says a driver of a 2006 SUV was driving north on Catawba River Road and the driver of a 2011 van was traveling south on Catawba River Road when the driver of the van traveled left of center, hitting the SUV head on.

Troopers say both drivers died at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicles.