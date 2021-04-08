Renowned Doctor and Family Killed at Home – 5 People All Together

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tragic news just coming out from the York County Coroner’s office. Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, 2 grandchildren, and a man working at their home at the time, all killed in what the Sheriff’s Office calls a mass shooting.

Since just before 5pm Wednesday the Sheriff’s office has been looking for a suspect after multiple people were shot. Now we know who they were and the grandfather was a beloved Rock Hill physician.

Here is the release from the YC Coroner:

“The York County Coroner’s Office responded to 4456 Marshall Road in Rock Hill to investigate multiple deaths at the residence. The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and still on scene.

The residents of the home, Dr. Robert Lesslie (Age 70), and his wife, Barbara Lesslie (Age 69), were both found in the home and died as a result of gunshot wounds. Their grandchildren, Adah Lesslie (Age 9) and Noah Lesslie (Age 5), both of Rock Hill, were also found deceased from gunshot wounds in the home.

A fifth victim was found deceased outside of the home. James Lewis (Age 38) of Gastonia, was working at the home at the time of the incident. He died from gunshot wounds.

All deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Autopsy and toxicology is pending.”

Here is Dr. Lesslie’s bio from Riverview Medical – he was also a well known author and blogger.

https://www.riverviewcares.com/our-team/

This was a family picture off of his website http://www.robertlesslie.com.

At 1:30 AM Thursday the Sheriff’s Office would not say if the suspect is dead or alive, but they did say the person they believe is responsible was found in a home. They also said they have a search warrant for the suspect’s home. They added they would not have another update until after 10 AM Thursday.