Former NFL Player Confirmed Dead

BREAKING: ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office sharing in a press release that Phillip Adams (DOB 7/20/1988), was found deceased by police after a standoff. The cause of death is self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Adams is from the area and a former professional athlete. He attended Rock Hill High in the early 2000’s, then went on to play football at South Carolina State. He was drafted in 2010 to the San Francisco 49er’s and also played for the New England Patriots (2011), the Seattle Seahawks(2011, 2014), The Oakland Raiders (2012-2013), The New York Jets (2014) and the Atlanta Falcons (2015).

Adam’s is believed to be the suspect in the murders of Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, and two of their grandchildren, Adah and Noah, as well as James Lewis.