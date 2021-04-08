Dangerous and Potentially Armed Suspect on the Run – Multiple People Shot

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –

*Update 2 AM Thursday – Per Sheriff’s Office suspect no longer a threat.

York County Sheriff’s Office officials are still looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon around 4:45 PM.

According to officials deputies were sent to a home near 4400 Marshall Road for reports of a shooting involving multiple individuals.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s office social media pages they are still looking for the suspect as of 10:30 PM Wednesday. They described him as a young black male wearing a hoodie and camo pants.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to stay inside their homes and lock their doors during the search. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

We are waiting an update from the York Co. Sheriff’s Office and will update this story when information becomes available.