Heroes of Hope – One Family Helping Others Now Going Through Cancer

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – After an unexpected diagnosis – one York county mom is using her experiences to help others. Amy Craig’s 8-year-old son Grayson was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2013 and she spent endless hours with him and hundreds of thousands of dollars traveling to and from treatments.

Now – 7 years after treatment, he’s an athlete at York Comprehensive High school – her family’s story has inspired her to help others through her nonprofit – Heroes of Hope.

Helping more than 50 families with sick children in need – through gas money, food stipends, gift baskets and more – she says she’s just getting started and wants to do more.

She says no one knows that helpless feeling of having a sick child – but she feels called to help other families find hope, “Honestly service has always been meaningful to me. It’s ministry, it’s what I’m meant to do and this has just been what my heart is. It’s the only thing I know how to do is to help others. I feel like when you’re giving a trial no matter what that trial maybe we got to use it for good and the only thing I know to do is just to spread hope to these families.”

Amy says Heroes of Hope will have several events coming up this fall that will reach even more families – through their most difficult times.

For more information on Heroes of Hope or to find out how you can help click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1165992700496352/about