CN2 Newscast 8/27/2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Lancaster County School leaders met for 4 hours on this Friday as numbers continue to climb. Some adjustments were made regarding Covid-19 protocols, other things are staying the same. Thanks to All Things Possible a 12 year old boy and his family were gifted a life changing van and it’s Friday Night Football! Click here for our latest newscast.

