CN2 Newscast – New recreation complex in Lancaster, drive-by shooting, coroner warning on new drug trend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new state of the art, Parks and Recreational Regional Park in Lancaster County is proposed to sit on 84 acres that will include a baseball-softball complex, splash pad and so much more.

According to family members – a Jennifer Robinson, mother of 4, was an innocent bystander when she was killed by a stray bullet. A Go-Fund-Me Page has organized to help with funeral costs.

There is a new drug trend making its way around South Carolina – it’s making such an impact the York County Coroner is speaking out about it.

Plus, in CN2 Sports we are covering semi- pro basketball, track and field and high school and college baseball. Here is CN2’s Jeremy Wynder with your Monday sports report.

We have those stories and more.

