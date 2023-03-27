New Regional Park planned for Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A $73 million dollar project, that’s how much its estimated to cost to build a new state of the art, Parks and Recreational Regional Park complex in Lancaster County.

The proposed park is set to sit on 84 acres and it will include a baseball-softball complex, splash pad and so much more.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the regional park and how recreational leaders say its needed in the growing county.

Director of Parks and Recreation, Chris Clouden says what’s being discussed right now is will the project be broken up into two phases.

County leaders add hospitality tax will be the primary source of funding, but there are other sources of funding including a state grant and the Roselyn developer support.

In addition, there will be limited support from the impact fees related to developments in the area. The County has not finalized the design elements of the park, nor the financing model, so there will be more County Council discussions over the next two months according to County administrator, Dennis Marstall.