Street drug warning from York County Coroner

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is a new drug trend making its way around South Carolina and making such an impact that the York County Coroner is speaking out about it.

The drug Xylazine is not fit for human consumption and it slows down the heart until you are dead. York County, alone, has seen 8 cases dating since 2020.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said, “The new drug on the street seems to be Xylazine which is a sedative that is used in veterinary practices. It is non-opioid so NARCAN that is used for opioid overdoes does not affect Xylazine. It’s in combination of a lot of different drugs put together.”

Gast says this new drug trend is adding more to their already busy schedules. Since January 1st of this year her office has handled 513 cases through today, March 27th.

Members of the York County Coroner’s Office is still making time to speak directly to the community to help them understand drug trends and to keep the lines of communication open between communities, schools and families.

The Coroner’s Office will hold another CORE Meeting (Community Overdoes Review Education) in the Fort Mill area tomorrow – Tuesday, March 28th at 6 PM at the Fort Mill School District Office on Deerfield Drive.

National Institute on Drug Use said, “Xylazine, a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use, has been linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths nationwide in the evolving drug addiction and overdose crisis.1 Studies show people exposed to xylazine often knowingly or unknowingly used it in combination with other drugs, particularly illicit.”