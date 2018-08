Deputies are warning people about suspicious activity in a Lancaster county neighborhood. This comes after complaints from children about a suspicious man approaching them during a bike ride. Parents across several towns are now on high alert and have taken to social media in hopes of spreading awareness to other communities. Cn2’s Kathryn Andreoli with more from parents and police.

