Business Spotlight – Bzzz Bakery in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. 3/2/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – Dessert is always a winner, but dessert that looks like art, well that’s appealing to even more of our senses.

Brenna Kolumba, owner and lead decorator at B’zzz Cakes, a new bakery in Bridgemill Commons she was inspired by her grandparents who would make her cakes that were beautiful.

Brenna said, “I’ve always wanted to open a shop even from the age of 12, I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit doing different things I decided to do it now. I’m getting older it is now or never lets just make a leap. We have been living in the area, we love the area and we saw a need for it.”

She says Custom orders do need a minimum of 10 days lead time. But making custom cakes has always been one of her favorite things to do.

B’zzz Cakes in Indian Land

Tues. – Thurs. 12 to 6 PM

Friday – 12 – 8 PM

Saturday 9 – 8 PM

More Information:

(803) 228-3025

2018 Bridgemill Drive, Indian Land.