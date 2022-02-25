Trying Again, Gold Hill Road Improvements Resume

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new date has once again been set to resume the interchange improvements on the Gold Hill Road Bridge. Weather and supply chain issues have delayed the improvements a number of times.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) saying it will be closing the bridge on the Gold Hill Road Bridge crossing over I-77 in York County from Friday evening, March 4 to Monday morning March 7, 2022. The interstate ramps at Gold Hill Road will remain open.

The detour route will utilize Highway 21 Bypass N (US 21) and Highway 160 W (SC 160). The net detour length is approximately 3.15 miles.