Winthrop University ranked as 5th best public universities in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University achieved its highest-ever ranking among public universities in the South, securing the fifth spot in the 2024 edition of “Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report.

Additionally, Winthrop climbed into the top five institutions for veterans in the region, demonstrated excellence in social mobility, and claimed the 11th position among both regional public and private universities in the South.

President Edward Serna said third-party endorsements such as U.S. News give the institution a chance to see how it is perceived by others. “With Winthrop receiving its highest ranking since these rankings were introduced over 40 years ago, this shows us that this university is on the rise and that people recognize our value, our commitment to academics and the overall university experience.”

He went on to say “We are proud to offer a Winthrop experience where students can follow and accomplish their dreams, whether they are traditional, transfer, legacy, first-generation or non-traditional students. The Winthrop experience remains a good value and a great investment, and we’re proud that our peers and constituents continue to recognize us as one of the best.”

Winthrop standings in newsmagazine’s Best Regional Universities in the South for the following categories:

Rose from 6th to 5th in Top Public Schools.

Rose from 6th to 5th in Best Colleges for Veterans.

Rose from 18th to 11th in overall rank.

Rose from 19th to 13th place for social mobility, which measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants (those typically coming from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually).

Rose from 40th to 33rd place as a Best Value.

Ranked among the best undergraduate business programs.

Ranked among the best undergraduate computer science programs.

