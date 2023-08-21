Winthrop welcomes the Freshman class during its Convocation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this First Day of School Winthrop University welcoming a new group of students as they hold Convocation.

The yearly ceremony, taking place on this Monday, welcoming the new class of 2027 to Winthrop as the university celebrated its 138th academic year.

Dr. Edward Serna, President of Winthrop, spoke to the class of nearly 900 students of the importance of hard work and dedication as well as enjoying life at Winthrop.

Today also marks the first day of classes for the university.