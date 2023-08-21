Helping International Teachers make a home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As Rock Hill Schools welcome back students they also are welcoming new international teachers into the classroom.

Unfortunately, as the cost-of-living increases for all of us many of our international friends are having to find furniture when they move here.

As CN2’s Ryan Folz reports those at United International Ministries are helping these international teachers by providing furniture for them.

Besides new furniture, United International Ministries also held a welcome dinner for the international teachers to help teach them about American culture.