YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County is partnering with the City of Rock Hill on a watershed plan and they want your input! just scan the QR Code and take a short survey.

Watersheds are areas of land where stormwater flows to a river or stream.

A Watershed Plan identifies pollution sources within a watershed so that effective solutions can be put in place to improve water quality over time.

