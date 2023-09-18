The Rundown w/ Lucas McFadden & special guest WRHI’s Manning Kimmel

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)

Lucas McFadden and special guest WRHI’s Manning Kimmel talk in-depth about stories making local headlines in this week’s The Rundown.

Election season is officially underway with a visit from Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as well as a look at other elections happening in our backyard.

The 3rd annual Fit to Fly 5K took off this past Saturday, September 16, 2023 in Rock Hill where almost 300 runners participated by actually running on the runway at the Rock Hill – York County Airport. Proceeds from the run support the David Griffith Aviation Foundation.

So much to talk about in this week’s The Rundown, check it out above!