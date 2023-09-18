Constitution Day celebrated at Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University celebrating Constitution Day on this Monday, September 18, 2023 by helping students learn more about the American Legal system.

During the event on campus, students getting the chance to hear from two judges who shared their insights of years of service in the federal judicial and the American legal system.

The presentation was through zoom where many students gathered at Winthrop and elsewhere.

Students were also given the chance to ask questions to the judges about our constitution and the legal system.

