CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians

GAFFNEY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Friday Night Flashback taking place on the Reservation where Northwestern faced off against Gaffney.

The game began with an electrifying moment when Northwestern’s Turbo Richard activated his turbo boost on the opening kickoff, dashing 94-yards to score a touchdown.

This incredible play foreshadowed the exciting night ahead for Richard, who was only getting warmed up.

Notably, he later sprinted 66-yards for another touchdown and contributed a 53-yard punt return.

The Indians couldn’t match Turbo’s speed and the Trojans’ overall performance, leading to a convincing victory as Northwestern triumphed over the Gaffney Indians with a final score of 49 to 24.

