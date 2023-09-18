CN2 Sports – Fort Mill Yellow Jackets Football Team getting first win since 2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As CN2 brings you highlights from Week 4 of the High School Football Season.

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets making a comeback as they win their first game since 2021.

Plus, check out the Eagles coming back to the flock as the Winthrop Men’s Soccer Team hosts a reunion at Eagle Field.

And, The Winthrop Volleyball Team getting its first win of the season.

All that and more in your Monday sports report.

Related Story: CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians