CN2 Picture of The Day – Fit 2 Fly 5K

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During the Fit 2 Fly 5K at the Rock Hill – York County Airport, 10 y/o Sawyer and his sister 13 y/o Aubrie were among the passengers running on the runway on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

It was Aubrie’s first run since she had knee surgery back in August 2022.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”

Related Story: The Rundown w/ Lucas McFadden & special guest WRHI’s Manning Kimmel