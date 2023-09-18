Stolen Fort Mill Food Truck found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has reported the discovery of a stolen food truck trailer that went missing from Fort Mill earlier in August.

Authorities revealed the theft occurred around 9:30 p.m. on August 30 at Carolina Place in Fort Mill.

It is suspected the person responsible for the theft drove an older Ford F-250 and may be linked to a previous incident involving the theft of a similar trailer on August 17th.

Deputies say the missing trailer was located in the southwestern part of Charlotte and had undergone a repaint.

Related Stories: “Tap Cancer Out” Trailer Stolen with more than $36,000 worth of items inside