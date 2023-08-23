“Tap Cancer Out” Trailer Stolen with more than $36,000 worth of items inside

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office investigating a larceny into who stole thousands of dollars from a non-profit that helps cancer patients.

The owner of Tap Cancer Out on Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill says sometime between August 16th and the 18th his 28-foot trailer with the logo “TAP CANCER OUT” was stolen from the parking lot of his business.

The trailer is valued at more than $15,000 and inside the trailer included $36,000 worth of items.

The owner says the trailer is the heart of his business, as they are a non-profit organization that travels across the country holding events in various cities.

UPDATE: Detectives have identified a suspect vehicle seen leaving with the trailer as an older model Ford F250.