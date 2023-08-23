I-77 Alliance Annual Economic Development Summit

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina I-77 Alliance is holding its 9th annual Economic Development Summit on this Wednesday in Chester County.

The alliance includes 5 counties that share Interstate-77 from Columbia to York County.

During today’s meeting, members of the alliance were given a chance to network, and hear from a handful of speakers, with several topics focusing on the future of the organization.

The Key-note speaker was Tyler Windsor, the operations manager for Albemarle, a Lithium plant coming to Richburg in Chester County, thanks to a deal being coordinated by Chester County Economic Development.

Albemarle is investing 1.3 billion dollars into a Lithium Plant for the area.

Alliance members see this as a chance to bolster I-77’s growing electric vehicle supply industry, which is already home to electric car manufacturer Scout Motors, located near Columbia.

Alliance officials also touching on the future of the non-profit organization, saying members are currently working to create a fundraising plan, as well as continuing the search for a new executive to replace the current interim president.