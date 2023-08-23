BAXTER VILLAGE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Have you ever wanted to bring a little green to your space, but maybe don’t think you have a green thumb? Help is here in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

Little Leaf Plant Boutique is, as the name suggests a Plant Boutique, located in Baxter Village.

The store offers a wide range of plants that range from easy care to those that need extra TLC.

While you may struggle to find the perfect plant, they say they are here to help.

While Little Leaf has a physical store in Baxter, they also can take their plants on the road in their mobile boutique shop.

