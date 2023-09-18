York County Crash leaves passenger dead

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office was called to a car wreck that took the life of a passenger and left another hospitalized.

According to officials the traffic collision took place on South Paraham Road in York on Saturday, September 16th.

The individual who lost their life has been identified as 66-year-old Reyna Guzman from Clover. Guzman was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a collision with another car that crossed the center line. She was declared deceased at the accident site.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office, will continue their investigation into this tragic incident.

