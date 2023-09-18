Rock Hill man shot to death trying to stop argument police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police officials say a 47-year-old man is now dead after he was shot to death over the weekend trying to stop an argument.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department on Saturday, September 16th, around 11:00 pm officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Roddey Street.

Officers responded to the residence and located a 47-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say an investigation showed an argument occurred at the residence where the victim intervened to resolve the issue. That is when 44-year-old suspect, Quadir Sharyf Baxter, presented a firearm firing multiple rounds.

Detectives issued warrants of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence for Baxter.

The Rock Hill Police Department urges that if anyone has information of Baxter’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department immediately.

