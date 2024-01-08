Winthrop Announces New Tuition Transparency Initiative

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University is working to show students and families where tuition costs go and what the value of their money spent is on.

Winthrop explains it’s doing a soft rollout this 2023 – 2024 academic year of its Tuition Transparency Initiative.

According to our news partners at WRHI, Winthrop officials say they are aware they are one of the more higher tuition colleges in the state and hope to help lessen that price tag.

Winthrop leaders say changes will happen little by little using this as a pilot year seeing the impact on students and look at doing more adjustments next year to see how it affects enrollment and students staying with the college overall.