Representative Heath Sessions talks about the start of a new legislative session

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina lawmakers this week are headed back to the State House in Columbia on Tuesday, January 9th for the start of a new legislative session.

Representative Heath Sessions from York County is hard at work already in Columbia, but before he left Rock Hill, he stopped by WRHI’s Palmetto Mornings.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden, host of WRHI’s Palmetto Mornings, got the chance to talk with Representative Sessions where he outlines some of the big issues lawmakers will discuss over the next couple of months, starting with what he is doing today.

One piece of legislation that is expected to be introduced Tuesday at the state house in Columbia is a bill relating to the tabulation of absentee ballots.

The focus is that ballots cast during the early voting period may begin to be tabulated at the same time as absentee ballots.

