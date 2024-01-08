CN2 Sports – Northwestern Trojans Takes Tight Rivalry Match

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Having already beaten Rock Hill in November and celebrating the newest members of the Northwestern Trojans Hall of Fame it seemed destined that the Trojans would easily take care of business again.

This time on their home court, and for much of the night the game followed that script Jaylon Moore led his squad with sixteen points but in the final eight minutes.

Rock Hill posted a furious comeback with a three-pointer by Malik Ashe putting the Bearcats up one.

However, on the ensuing possession, Theron Young was fouled, and he hit both free throws to give himself eleven points and his team the lead.

Rock Hill had one last chance, but the shot was off with Northwestern surviving a tough game.