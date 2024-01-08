Registration for Girls on the Run spring season opening soon

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Registration for Spring 2024 for Girls on the Run will open on January 15th with the ten-week season will start on February 12th.

Each team will meet twice per week for 1.5 hours, though dates and times vary by site.

The Season ending 5K will be in downtown Rock Hill on Saturday, May 4th.

Most sites are located at elementary and middle schools throughout the Tri-County.

To register visit Girls on the Run’s website: Girls on the Run Tri County SC (gotrtricountysc.org)